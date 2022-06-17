York Regional Police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a restaurant in Aurora.

Police said it happened on Thursday evening at an establishment in the area of Earl Stewart Drive and Bayview Avenue.

A 12-year-old girl entered the restaurant’s washroom and was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with a medium build and “possible mobility challenges,” according to police. He was wearing grey pants, grey and beige vest plaid long sleeves and glasses.

On Friday, police also released a photo of a vehicle linked to the suspect.

They are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).