Suspect sought after girl, 12, sexually assaulted at Aurora restaurant
A man wanted in a sexual assault investigation is seen in these security camera photos. (York Regional Police)
Share:
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 7:47PM EDT
York Regional Police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a restaurant in Aurora.
Police said it happened on Thursday evening at an establishment in the area of Earl Stewart Drive and Bayview Avenue.
A 12-year-old girl entered the restaurant’s washroom and was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man, police said.
The suspect is described as an Asian man with a medium build and “possible mobility challenges,” according to police. He was wearing grey pants, grey and beige vest plaid long sleeves and glasses.
On Friday, police also released a photo of a vehicle linked to the suspect.
They are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).