Hamilton police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a girl while she was onboard a bus.

The incident happened in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a young female was standing at a bus stop when an unknown man approached her.

“After a brief conversation, the young female boarded an HSR bus. The male returned back to his vehicle and followed the bus,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.

A photo of the vehicle has been released. It is described as a 2019 blue Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate BZEH 330.

Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, five-foot-eight, with brown skin, stubble facial hair, small to medium build and short black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark-coloured long-sleeved shirt.

“At this time, investigators are actively seeking any potential witnesses to this incident and urge anyone with information to come forward,” police said.

Residents and businesses in the area equipped with cameras are being urged to review their videos between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-546-2963 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.