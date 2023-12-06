Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched a teenage girl in the face, and yelled at and pushed a woman walking with her child in the west end last July.

The first incident occurred at a mall in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area on the afternoon of July 13.

Police allege a man grabbed a 15-year-old girl’s backpack, and when she turned around, he punched her in the face.

The man fled, leaving the girl with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The other incident happened the following day near Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West.

A 34-year-old woman was walking with her child when the same man allegedly yelled at her and pushed her aside.

Police said the woman confronted the man, who then pulled his shirt up to show a knife.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Anthony Nguyen of Toronto. They also released his photo.

Police ask anyone who has seen him not to approach and call 911 immediately. Those with other information about the incidents can contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.