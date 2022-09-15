Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Etobicoke.

Police say a girl was sexually assaulted on Wednesday in the area of The Queensway and Taymall Avenue, west of Royal York Road.

On Thursday evening, police released a photo of a suspect described as a woman in her 50s, five-foot-six with a large build and shoulder-length straight brown hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a yellow and orange leopard print top and dark-coloured bottoms.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).