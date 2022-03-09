Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly uttered racial insults at several people on a TTC bus and punched another person waiting for another bus in Scarborough.

Police said the hate-motivated assault occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 9 in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

The incident began on board a TTC bus travelling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said a man allegedly uttered racial insults at several passengers.

The man then got off at Victoria Park Avenue as well as another passenger. While they were waiting for another bus, the man approached the other individual and allegedly uttered racial slurs at him.

Police said the man then allegedly punched the person in the face multiple times before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

The suspect is described as having a medium build, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a multi-coloured toque, sunglasses, a blue jacket with stripes down the front and on the arms, dark pants, and white runners. He was carrying a backpack and a red bag on wheels.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).