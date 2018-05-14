

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly hid a camera in the public washroom of a business in Scarborough last week.

On Wednesday shortly before 6:30 p.m., police say a man entered a business in the area of Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard and went into the washroom.

While inside police allege the man affixed a fake socket on to the wall of the bathroom.

Inside the socket, investigators say, was a camera capable of surreptitiously recording customers and employees who use the washroom.

Police were alerted to the camera two days after it was planted in the bathroom, according to investigators.

Police have now released a photo of the suspect in hopes that members of the public will be able to identify him.

He has been described by investigators as an Asian male who is between the ages of 25 and 40 and is clean shaven with short, black hair. His build has been described as thin-to-medium and he was seen wearing a red sweatshirt/ jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves, tan pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.