Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an indecent exposure incident on a TTC subway near Yorkdale Shopping Centre earlier this month.

On Dec. 7, police responded to a call for an indecent exposure in the Yorkdale Road and Highway 401 area at around 9 a.m.

A man boarded a TTC subway and approached a 30-year-old woman on the train.

He then exposed himself and performed an indecent act, police said.

The man exited the train and approached a 26-year-old woman and touched her in a sexual manner, police said.

He then boarded the train again and fled the area.

On Sunday, police released images of a male suspect in connection with the incident.

The man is described as 28 to 35 years old with an olive complexion, standing at five-foot-four inches tall, with a stocky build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy toque, blue medical gloves, a black coat, navy jogging pants, a plaid scarf, brown boots and carrying a white backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.