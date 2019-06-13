

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a jogger was sexually assaulted in Brampton this week.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Professor’s Lake, located near Bovaird Drive East and Torbram Road.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was jogging around the lake and after completing her run, she tripped and fell on an unpaved trail.

As she was getting up, investigators say a man appeared from the wooded area and began grabbing the jogger’s waist.

According to investigators, the man would not let go of the woman despite her attempts to stop him and kick at his leg.

Police say the man then picked the victim up and dragged her off of the trail into the wooded area.

Investigators allege that the man pushed the victim up against a tree but the attack was interrupted by a witness who was walking by.

The suspect reportedly fled the area toward the recreational centre.

He has been described by police as a black male who is in his mid-20 and is approximately six-feet tall with a medium, muscular build.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.