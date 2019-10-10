

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a jogger this morning in the city’s Wexford neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police a jogger was assaulted from behind by an unknown man at around 7 a.m. while jogging along the Gatineau Hydro Corridor trail, in the Warden Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue area.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who later fled on foot.

Police say that the suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 20’s, wearing grey track pants, a black hooded sweatshirt.

He was last seen running into Wexford Park.

Investigators are requesting that anyone in the area with home video surveillance or dash camera footage contact police.