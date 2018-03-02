

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 23-year-old Mississauga man after a suspect fled officers during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Thursday and allegedly dumped a loaded handgun on the street.

Peel Regional Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Morning Star and Harwick drives on Thursday afternoon at 2:20 p.m.

A male occupant of the vehicle allegedly hopped out and fled the scene on foot, dropping a loaded FNX 9mm handgun nearby as he ran.

A further search of the vehicle led police to locate a second handgun, a loaded Walther P99 9mm.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

She was charged with 13 offences including two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. She was held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.

Police identified the outstanding suspect as Trevell Rumbaki.

He is sought for offences including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm with ammunition, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is described as six-feet-one-inch tall with a medium complexion. He weighs 139 pounds and has a thin build and straight black hair. He has a shaggy beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.