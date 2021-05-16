Suspect sought after male chased and shot in Scarborough: police
Police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough that seriously injured one person. (CTV News)
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 2:19PM EDT
A man was injured after he was shot during a chase with an assailant in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive for reports of a man chasing another man at 1:36 p.m.
They arrived to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Paramedics said he was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.