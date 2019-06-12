

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted after a 67-year-old man was assaulted and seriously injured while attempting to board a subway train at North York Centre Station last week.

On June 6, police were called to the station for a report of an assault.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim both entered the station and the victim attempted to make his way toward a train that had arrived.

Police say that at that point, a male suspect blocked the man’s path and allegedly assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim suffered “significant” injuries requiring treatment.

The suspect boarded a train and was last seen exiting the train at another station.

He is described as six-feet-tall in his 20s, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a white t-shirt, blue ripped jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.