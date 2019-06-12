Suspect sought after man, 67, assaulted in North York Centre subway station
Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted after a 67-year-old man was assaulted and seriously injured while attempting to board a subway train at North York Centre Station last week.
On June 6, police were called to the station for a report of an assault.
Investigators say the suspect and the victim both entered the station and the victim attempted to make his way toward a train that had arrived.
Police say that at that point, a male suspect blocked the man’s path and allegedly assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim suffered “significant” injuries requiring treatment.
The suspect boarded a train and was last seen exiting the train at another station.
He is described as six-feet-tall in his 20s, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a white t-shirt, blue ripped jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.