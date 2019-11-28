

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted a woman walking along Queen Street in the city’s west end last week.

The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 21 at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Dowling Avenue.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was walking on the street when she was approached by an unknown man, who exposed himself to her.

The woman, according to police, walked into a nearby store and the man followed her inside.

Investigators allege the man sexually assaulted the woman inside the store.

Police say the suspect left the store and was last seen fleeing eastbound along Queen Street West.

He is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25 and is six-feet tall with a thin build, a thin moustache, and short black hair.

He was wearing a black North Face jacket with white lettering on the chest, grey pants, a white wristband, and white running shoes with bold, blue line patterns.

Investigators have now released a security camera image of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.