Police have released a photo of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting another man in downtown Toronto last Saturday.

Police said a group of individuals were involved in an altercation near Richmond Street West and Duncan Street, south of Queen Street West, on the evening of May 20.

During the altercation, a man allegedly assaulted another man.

Police said he fled the scene and was last seen heading west on Richmond Street West before going south on Duncan Street.

The suspect is described as five-foot-10 with a large build and afro hairstyle. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a black t-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.