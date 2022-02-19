Toronto police have released security camera photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault of a man on a TTC bus last month.

The incident happened on the evening of Jan. 31 in the area of Yonge Street and Queen Street West.

Police said a 21-year-old man was assaulted by another bus passenger who allegedly slapped and threw an object at him.

The suspect then fled and was last seen eastbound on Queen Street.

Police said the suspect is in his 30s and was wearing a blue baseball cap worn backwards, a dark jacket and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).