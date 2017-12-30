

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man who allegedly assaulted another man with a knife on a subway train on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was on board an eastbound train at around 12:20 p.m. when he was involved in an altercation with another man, who at one point produced a knife.

The 29-year-old man, police say, was then assaulted with the weapon.

The severity of the victim’s injuries was not disclosed by police.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a black male who is about 25 years old and is approximately six-feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, a black jacket, black pants, and was carrying a black backpack.

He was last seen on an eastbound subway train at Bathurst Station.

Police ask anyone who spots the man to call 9-1-1 immediately as investigators say he is considered to be armed, violent, and dangerous.