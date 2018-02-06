

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man assaulted by an unknown suspect inside a restaurant in Chinatown early Sunday morning sustained “life-altering” injuries, Toronto police say.

The assault occurred at a restaurant in the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 3:50 a.m.

Police say a 47-year-old man was waiting to pick up food he had ordered when he was approached by a man and assaulted.

The victim, police say, suffered significant injuries in the attack.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspect, who investigators have described as a man in his early to mid-20s, with a skinny build.

He is believed to be about five-foot-seven with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark jacket and black jeans at the time of the assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.