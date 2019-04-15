

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man who was found in his Keelesdale home suffering from “grievous injuries” early Monday morning.

Paramedics were first called to Hertford Avenue, located near Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue, for a medical call shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Police said the 911 call was placed by the victim’s wife.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, paramedics found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s cause of death has not been disclosed but police said that the victim had obvious signs of trauma to his body.

The victim has not been publicly identified but CP24 has confirmed that the man was retired and was in his 70s.

“Right now we are still in the process of notifying all of the family members,” Det. Andy Singh told reporters on Monday.

The Toronto Police Service’s K9 unit is on scene and officers are currently searching for the suspect, who was spotted fleeing the area through a ravine.

A detailed physical description of the suspect has not been provided by police.

Investigators are also canvassing the neighbourhood for any possible witnesses and video surveillance footage.

“We are actively canvassing for video right now and speaking to anybody who might have been in the area,” Singh said. “I know it’s early in the morning but there might have been people getting ready for work that might have seen somebody who was in the area that looked suspicious.”

He added that police do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

“This is a contained incident. We believe that there is no danger to the public at this time,” Singh said.

Police also would not confirm if the victim and suspect knew one another and investigators have not yet definitively determined a motive for the killing.

Singh said police will likely provide an update on the investigation later this afternoon.