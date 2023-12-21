Police have identified a suspect after a man in his 60s was left with life-threatening injuries following an assault in Courtice on Thursday.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, officers were called to a residence where they found the man with injuries that he is believed to have sustained as a result of an assault. He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

After collecting witness information, police said they could “confidently” identify the suspect as 22-year-old Anthony Oliveira, believed to be driving a 2009 Chevy Uplander with the license plate ‘AWED 910.’

Police could not confirm if there was a relationship between the victim and Oliveira.

They ask anyone who locates Oliveira not to approach him and instead call 911.