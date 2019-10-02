

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a 37-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a man in the city’s downtown core.

The incident allegedly occurred on July 10 in the area of Bay Street and Gerrard Street West.

Police say a male victim was kidnapped, assaulted, and held hostage.

According to investigators, the victim was forced to turn over his credit card and PIN number and purchases were made with the card.

A suspect was subsequently identified as 37-year-old Todd Mitchell, of Toronto.

He is wanted on several charges, including robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, extortion, kidnapping, unauthorized use of a credit card, forgery, possession of counterfeit money, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police have now released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the case to call police or Crime Stoppers.