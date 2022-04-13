Suspect sought after man hit with metal pipe in North York
Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they responded to an assault call in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area around 1:30 p.m.
A man stopped to take a photo when another man approached him from behind and struck him in the head with a metal pipe, police said.
When the victim fell to the ground, police said, the suspect hit him again with a metal pipe.
Police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. They added that the assault appears to be random.
The suspect is described as a white male, 36 to 40 years old, six-foot-tall, weighs 180 pounds with short hair and is clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a grey shirt.
Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).