

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are releasing photos of a suspect wanted in the alleged assault of a man inside a downtown drug store in April.

The alleged incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in a Shoppers Drug Mart at Carlton and Yonge streets.

Police say a 34-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, was approached by another man and assaulted inside the store.

The suspect has been described by police as between 45 and 50 years old, about five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten, and had a heavy build, olive complexion, and blue eyes. He was seen wearing all-black clothes with the words “Ellis Don” on the front of his hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.