Halton police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Burlington Thursday evening left one man injured.

It happened in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot. He was described as white, bald, five-foot-ten, with a muscular build and scruffy beard.

The suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, believed to be a tank top, and grey pants.

“We do not believe this to be a random incident,” police said.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and area residents can expect a heavy police presence to continue for several hours.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).