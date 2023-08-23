Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly pepper sprayed another man and struck him with a collapsible baton in an apartment building in Scarborough.

The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive.

Police said a man approached another man in the hallway of a building and sprayed them with what is believed to be pepper spray.

The suspect then allegedly hit the victim with an expandable baton before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Marco Cordeiro. He is wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon.

It is unclear what led to the assault.

Cordeiro is described as five-foot-eight, weighs 165 pounds, is balding and has tattoos on his neck. Police said he was last seen wearing a light blue tank top, dark shorts and black running shoes.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.