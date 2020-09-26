Suspect sought after man seriously injured in North York shooting
Toronto are investigating a shooting near Steeles Avenue West and Tangreen Court, west of Yonge Street.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:04PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 26, 2020 11:12PM EDT
Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Tangreen Court, west of Yonge Street, around 9:18 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the leg.
A victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, five-foot-nine, with a skinny build. He was wearing a red hoody, blue jeans, a hat, do-rag, and a black satchel.
Police said he was last seen westbound on Steeles Avenue West towards Bathurst Street.