

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in North York.

Toronto police were called to Steeles Avenue West and Tangreen Court, west of Yonge Street, around 9:18 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the leg.

A victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, five-foot-nine, with a skinny build. He was wearing a red hoody, blue jeans, a hat, do-rag, and a black satchel.

Police said he was last seen westbound on Steeles Avenue West towards Bathurst Street.