Suspect sought after man stabbed during altercation in Brampton: police
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 9:03AM EST
One man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton this morning.
It happened near Hansen Road and Abell Drive at around 8 a.m.
Police say two men were involved in an altercation and one of the men sustained a stab wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect, who fled the area on foot, has not yet been apprehended.
Officers are currently conducting a search of the area.