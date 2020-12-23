One man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton this morning.

It happened near Hansen Road and Abell Drive at around 8 a.m.

Police say two men were involved in an altercation and one of the men sustained a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who fled the area on foot, has not yet been apprehended.

Officers are currently conducting a search of the area.