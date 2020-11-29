Suspect sought after man stabbed in Scarborough
Police are investigating a stabbing on Victoria Park Avenue.
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 7:26PM EST
A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Toronto police said they received calls about a man stabbed in the abdomen in the area of Victoria Park and Huntingwood Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, and paramedics transported him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a male suspect described as white, five-foot-11 with a heavy build. He was wearing a black do-rag, red plaid jacket, and black or grey pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.