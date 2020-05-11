Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a man in the head with hammer in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police say a man was walking through a field near Ellesmere and Orton Park roads at around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit in the head with a hammer.

The suspect, who subsequently fled the scene, has been described by investigators as a male in his mid-20s with a brown complexion, black, wavy hair, and stands about five-foot-ten.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, dark-coloured track pants, and was carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.