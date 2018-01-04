

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man in connection with the death of a Markham man in October.

York Regional Police officers were called to an address on Stirling Crescent, which is in the area of Denison Street and Aldergrove Drive, at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located a man – later identified as 30-year-old Michael Khan – unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, Khan’s family released a statement that said he was “a wonderful son” who was “the light of our world.”

“We are completely devastated by this tragic loss of a young man’s life,” the statement read. “We want justice for Michael and we want to see whoever did this behind bars.”

One day later, investigators said they had deemed Khan’s death “suspicious.”

Police then released a photo of a U-Haul vehicle they said may be connected to the investigation.

“We know it was in the area at the time of his death,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 on Oct. 10. “So we really want to find out who was driving that vehicle and where that vehicle is.”

On Thursday, an image of a suspect identified as Toronto-resident Deshawn McKenzie, 21, was released by police.

Investigators said a warrant has been issued for McKenzie’s arrest. It is not known what charges, if any, McKenzie is wanted for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.