

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security video of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in a store in Mississauga on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, who is under the age of 16, was in a store in the area of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West when he was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim, police say, was not physically injured.

Police have described the suspect as a male with a brown complexion who is between 50 and 60 years old. He is believed to be of average height with a medium build and is balding with white or grey hair on the sides of his head.

He was seen wearing a beige sport coat, a white dress shirt, khaki-coloured pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Video footage of the suspect has now been released to the public as investigators try to identify him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.