Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a midtown Toronto home last week and stayed in the residence for hours before being confronted by its occupants.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) Thursday said the service received a report of a break-and-enter in the area of Avenue Rd. and Chaplin Cres., south of Eglinton Ave. West, on Aug. 29.

According to investigators, a man entered the residence at “some point in the evening” while the occupants were home. The man stayed for “a couple of hours” before the occupants confronted him, they said.

The suspect was then able to flee the area on foot, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build and dark hair. He is approximately five-foot-ten and was wearing a grey hoodie and shorts at the time of the incident, the release states.

TPS reminded residents within its release to ensure doors and windows of their homes are properly secured in order to ensure intruders cannot easily enter.