Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly approached a teenage girl in Toronto's Long Branch neighbourhood and offered her drugs and money while trying to persuade her to get inside his vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred near Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 8:30 p.m. on March 9.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl was walking in the area when she was approached by a man in a car.

Police allege the suspect asked her to get inside his vehicle and offered her both drugs and money.

After she refused and walked away, police said, the man made the same offer for a second time.

She became fearful and fled the area, police said.

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male in his 30s, who is about six-feet tall and has a dark complexion, a large build, and dreadlocks. Police said he was wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers at the time of the incident and was driving a black, four-door sedan.

"Investigators have canvassed the area and have recovered CCTV and videos. Anyone in the area who may have dash-cam or CCTV video is urged to contact investigators," Toronto police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators said no similar incidents have been reported in the area.