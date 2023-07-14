Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly used a knife to assault one person in the city’s Entertainment District last month.

Officers were initially called to the area of Pearl and Duncan streets, north of King Street West, just before 3 a.m. on June 29 for a stabbing.

Two people got into a verbal altercation, and one allegedly assaulted the other with a knife.

Police said the suspect fled on foot with an unknown female.

He is described as between 20 and 27 years old, five-foot-four to five-foot-six, with a thin build and is fluent in Spanish.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white t-shirt and glasses. They also released a photo of the woman he was last seen with leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.