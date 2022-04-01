Suspect sought after one person injured in altercation at Scarborough Town Centre
Published Friday, April 1, 2022 8:46PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after one person was injured during an altercation at a mall in Scarborough Friday evening.
Police said they were called to the Scarborough Town Centre around 8:20 p.m. for a person with a knife.
Two people became involved in an altercation near one of the mall's entrances and one of them was stabbed.
Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene.
Police said officers are searching the area for the suspect.
No description was immediately available.