Durham police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a person at Ajax GO station on Friday evening.

Police said the person was standing on the station’s platform when an unknown man approached.

“The victim and the suspect left the area of the platform at which time the victim was sexually assaulted,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

Durham police were later contacted by Toronto police, who were first made aware of the alleged incident.

The suspect is described as a Brown male between 25 and 30 years old, five foot-11, weighs 200 pounds, with a full beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a rain jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.