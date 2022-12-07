Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle during a meet-up in the Liberty Village last month.

Officers were initially called near East Liberty Street and Hanna Avenue on Nov. 26 for a robbery. When they arrived, officers learned that one person had been carjacked.

Police said the victim advertised that they were selling their 2019 Mercedes-Benz GT63 on several websites. The victim later got a call from a potential buyer and arranged a meeting.

Upon arrival at the location, the victim noticed a black BMW parked nearby and saw a man exit the vehicle and approach them.

Police said the man then spent time looking at the victim’s vehicle before he sat down in the driver’s seat.

The man allegedly produced a handgun, prompting the victim to back away from the area. Police said the man fled shortly with the victim’s vehicle along with his black BMW.

On Wednesday, police made an appeal to the public to identify the suspect, who is described as 25 years old, five-foot-seven, with a thin build.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said. They have also released the suspect’s black BMW, which is a newer model 3 series with stolen licence plates, and the victim’s Mercedes-Benz.

“If either of these vehicles are seen, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said. The public could also call investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.