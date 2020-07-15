

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are searching for an armed suspect after they came across two people suffering from stab wounds in Toronto’s Danforth Village area on Wednesday afternoon.

An injured woman flagged down officers near Danforth Avenue and Main Street at 12:36 p.m., police said.

The woman was suffering from a stab wound and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

A short time later, officers found a second victim, a man, suffering from a stab wound.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing five-feet-eight inches tall, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants.

He may also have a pellet gun, police said.