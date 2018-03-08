

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a gas station robbery in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a Husky gas station near Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the store and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police have described the suspect as a black male who is about 25 to 30 years old and stands about five-foot-seven with a medium build. At the time of the alleged robbery, he was wearing a black coat and a black scarf that was covering his face.

Police say the man allegedly had a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 23 Division.