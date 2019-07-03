

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot in Scarborough Village late Wednesday night.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Markham Road and Dunelm Street, near Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say they arrived on scene and located one victim suffering from minor injuries.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired by a masked suspect, who later fled the area through a field.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a black male with a slim build who is approximately five-foot-nine. Police say they believe the man, who was wearing a black mask and grey hoodie, is “armed and dangerous.”