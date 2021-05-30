Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly opened fire inside a Mississauga restaurant Saturday that killed a 25-year-old man and injured his father, mother, younger brother and an employee.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of The Collegeway and Glen Erin Drive just before 7:19 p.m. for a shooting.

Police said an unknown man entered a restaurant and began shooting at staff.

The 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife, his two sons – 22 years old and 25 years old, and a 58-year-old male employee were struck by gunfire.

Police said the owner’s 25-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims were taken to trauma centres, where they remain in stable condition.

In a surveillance video of the suspect released by police, he is seen standing outside the restaurant as he looks inside. A few seconds later, he walks out of frame. Police believe this was the moment the suspect walked inside the establishment and shot the victims.

The suspect is clad in a hooded sweatshirt pulled tight to his head, with a surgical mask over their face.

The footage then jumps forward, showing the suspect running away from the restaurant.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.