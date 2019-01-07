Suspect sought after shots fired inside Brampton restaurant
A male suspect wanted in connection with a shooting inside a Brampton restaurant is seen in this security camera image. (Peel Regional Police)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 8:17PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 8:19PM EST
Gunfire erupted inside a Brampton restaurant in November 2018 and police are searching for the male they believe is responsible.
On Nov. 21, 2018, emergency crews attended a Moxie’s restaurant located at 25 Peel Centre Drive for reports of shots fired inside.
Peel Regional Police allege a man walked into the front lobby of the restaurant, fired three shots into the ceiling and then fled on foot.
There were no injuries reported in this incident.
Investigators released a security camera image of the suspect wanted in connection with this case on Monday. Police said he was wearing a grey hoodie, black gloves, black track pants, black shoes with white laces and sunglasses at the time.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).