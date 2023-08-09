Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a smoke bomb at the entrance of the United States Consulate building downtown Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the consul office located in the area of Simcoe Street and Michael Sweet Avenue at around 8 a.m.

Officers arrived and learned that a man was seen hurling a smoke bomb toward the entrance of the consulate. Police said he fled on a red e-bike and was last seen southbound on Simcoe Street.

They have released a photo of the suspect. He is described as wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, blue surgical mask, black helmet, and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.