

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the downtown core on Monday morning.

The incident occurred on the corner of Bathurst and Queen streets at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say two men were involved in a fight when one male stabbed the other.

Investigators confirm that the victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male with a heavy build in his 40s.

He was last seen fleeing southbound on Bathurst Street.