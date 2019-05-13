Suspect sought after stabbing at Queen and Bathurst
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in the downtown core on Monday morning.
The incident occurred on the corner of Bathurst and Queen streets at around 7:30 a.m.
Police say two men were involved in a fight when one male stabbed the other.
Investigators confirm that the victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.
The suspect has been described by police as a white male with a heavy build in his 40s.
He was last seen fleeing southbound on Bathurst Street.