

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing outside a Burlington bar overnight.

It occurred at around 12:45 a.m. outside a bar called The Poacher, located on Pearl Street.

Halton Regional Police say a physical altercation occurred between a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who had both been drinking.

The fight, police say, was over an ex-girlfriend.

According to police, the 23-year-old began to run away from the scene and as the 22-year-old started to chase him, the younger man realized he had been stabbed.

A member of the public came to the aid of the victim and called 911.

The man was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with a small puncture wound to his chest.

When he arrived, doctors discovered that his injuries were more serious than previously thought. The puncture, police say, caused the man’s lung to collapse.

The victim is currently in hospital in stable condition.

Police have identified the suspect as Daniel Richard Flenniken, a 23-year-old Waterdown resident,

He is wanted for assaulted causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, police say.