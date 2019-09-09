

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for a suspect who allegedly choked a taxi driver with a seat belt and stole his wallet.

The alleged incident occurred near Yonge and Wellesley streets on April 21 at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a cab driver picked up a fare in the area and the passenger sat behind him.

The passenger, police say, proceeded to choke the man with a seat belt while he was driving.

He stole the taxi driver’s wallet, jumped out of the cab while it was still moving, and fled the area on foot, police say.

Security camera images of the suspect have now been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.