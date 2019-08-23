

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who investigators say sexually assaulted the same 16-year-old girl twice in one week.

Police say the teen was in the McGill Parkette, located near Yonge and Gerrard streets, on Wednesday when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man.

The suspect fled the area.

The following day, police say the girl was in the parkette again at around 5:30 a.m. when the same man returned.

Investigators allege that the suspect sexually assaulted her once again before fleeing the area.

The man has been described by police as five-foot-eleven to six-feet tall and is bald with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue logo, black pants, burgundy shoes, and was carrying a satchel.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspect and are asking members of the public to come forward if they recognize him.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.