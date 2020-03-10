

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in Durham Region say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly set a parked tow truck on fire along a residential street in Ajax last month, in full view of the truck’s dashboard camera.

Durham Regional Police say that on Feb. 29, sometime in the daytime, a male approached a truck parked near Elizabeth Street and Betts Road.

In a video released Tuesday, the man is seen walking up to the vehicle with a bottle of clear liquid in his hand.

He unscrews the cap of the bottle and starts to pour the liquid in the space between the vehicle’s hood and windshield.

He then lights the liquid and flames spread across the field of view of the camera.

He then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Fisher at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2530.

Police services across the GTA have reported dozens of criminal incidents involving tow trucks over the past 18 months, including numerous cases of arson and shootings.