Toronto police are looking for a suspect after two women were injured in separate stabbings in Chinatown on Saturday.

Police said the two incidents happened on Spadina Avenue near Cecil Avenue and Dundas Street West between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

In the first case, a 75-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by an unknown man from behind.

Police said he stabbed her on the left side of her neck with a sharp object.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. Meanwhile, the suspect subsequently fled on foot.

Shortly after, another woman was assaulted. Police said she was walking when a man approached and stabbed her in the right arm with a sharp object.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen in a southbound direction, police said.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for the two incidents. They released photos of the wanted man on Saturday evening, appealing for the public’s help in identifying him.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, light-coloured pants and green New Balance shoes with a green “N” on the sides.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.