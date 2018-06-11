

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera footage of a man accused of smashing a glass window at a high-end jewelry store in Yorkville on two separate occasions.

According to investigators, the two incidents took place at a watch and jewelry store located on Yorkville Avenue.

The first incident took place on April 28 at around 6:30 p.m. and the second incident occurred on May 24 at around 4:30 p.m.

On both occasions, police said a man was seen smashing the front glass window of the store in surveillance camera video.

The man fled the area on foot after both incidents, officers said.

Police released surveillance camera images and video of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).