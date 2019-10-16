Suspect sought after woman, 87, robbed in the Annex
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:55AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 10:17AM EDT
Police are looking for a man in connection with a brazen robbery of an elderly woman in the Annex on Monday.
A man reportedly attacked an 87-year-old woman from behind, threw her to the ground, and then robbed her of her belongings, at around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 14 in thearea of Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West.
The suspect then fled eastbound through an alleyway.
He is described as six-feet-tall with a thinbuild. He was also wearing a dark toque, a two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes, and carrying a white bag.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.