

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for a man in connection with a brazen robbery of an elderly woman in the Annex on Monday.

A man reportedly attacked an 87-year-old woman from behind, threw her to the ground, and then robbed her of her belongings, at around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 14 in thearea of Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West.

The suspect then fled eastbound through an alleyway.

He is described as six-feet-tall with a thinbuild. He was also wearing a dark toque, a two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes, and carrying a white bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.